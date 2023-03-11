Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $246.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.89 and its 200-day moving average is $230.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

