Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

