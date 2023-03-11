Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

