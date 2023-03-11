Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 12,862 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

