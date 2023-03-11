Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $992,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02.

