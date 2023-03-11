Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 19,092 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,049 shares of company stock worth $2,616,329. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

