Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 2.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

