Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.33). Approximately 125,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 336,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.75) price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of £122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.33.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

