Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

Shares of MEIYF stock remained flat at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Get Mercialys alerts:

About Mercialys

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.