Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mercialys Stock Performance
Shares of MEIYF stock remained flat at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
About Mercialys
