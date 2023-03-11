Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.4 %

MTH opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

