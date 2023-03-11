Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Metadium has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00432968 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,022.17 or 0.29271328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.

Total supply

