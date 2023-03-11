Metawar (METAWAR) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $107.02 million and approximately $5.11 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00051107 USD and is down -13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

