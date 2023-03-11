Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $279,878.22 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

