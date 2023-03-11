MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.26 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $108.12 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $24.29 or 0.00119887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.1756454 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $5,039,594.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

