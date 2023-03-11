MetisDAO Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $116.74 million and $5.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.23 or 0.00127270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00035950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00223945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,611.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.5813774 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,856,514.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

