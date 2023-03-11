MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 106.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

