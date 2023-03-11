MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 106.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Dividend History for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

