Michael B. Caruso Buys 1,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Michael B. Caruso purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,712.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 953,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.