Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

