MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 30th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 6.1 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MidCap Financial Investment

MFIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

