Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.84

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $29.00. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 9,698 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBCN. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Featured Articles

