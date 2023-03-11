Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.53. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 25,536 shares changing hands.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

