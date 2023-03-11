MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.21

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and traded as high as $36.53. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 2,603 shares traded.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.58). MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

