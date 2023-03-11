Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.98.
Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.