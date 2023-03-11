Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 1,055.4% in February

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 1,055.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

MITEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,485. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.