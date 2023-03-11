Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 1,055.4% in February

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 1,055.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.7 %

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 109,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.44. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.