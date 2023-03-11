Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 1,805.9% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 9,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

