Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 1,805.9% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 9,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.