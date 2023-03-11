Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,342,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,122,000 after acquiring an additional 177,047 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

