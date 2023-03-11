Moffett Nathanson Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) to Market Perform

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

