Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Up 5.8%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32. 889,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,157,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

