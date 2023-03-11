Monero Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Monero has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $88.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $136.03 or 0.00666501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,408.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00355052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00553589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00164424 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,250,809 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

