Monero Price Tops $140.36 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $82.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $140.36 or 0.00691077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00340200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00545539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00160242 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,251,073 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.