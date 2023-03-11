MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

