MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.96-1.10 EPS.

MongoDB stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.87.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

