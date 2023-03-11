Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

About Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.