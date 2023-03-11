Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Monroe Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.18.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.