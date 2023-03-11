Morgan Stanley Raises Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 360

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 321 ($3.86) to GBX 360 ($4.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 265 ($3.19) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Man Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

