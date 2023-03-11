Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Sells $399,495.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

