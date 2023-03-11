Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,330 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 125.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 833,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mplx by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.60 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

