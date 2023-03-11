Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.