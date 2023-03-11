MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $201.82 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00636985 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $206.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

