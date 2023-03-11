Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mymetics Price Performance
Shares of Mymetics stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Mymetics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.
Mymetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mymetics (MYMX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.