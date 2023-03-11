Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mymetics Price Performance

Shares of Mymetics stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Mymetics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

Get Mymetics alerts:

Mymetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mymetics Corp. operates as a vaccine company. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It has several vaccine candidates in pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS and Covid-19. Its vaccines for infectious diseases are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on the mucosal immune response as a first-line defense in combination with humoral and cellular immune responses as a second-line defense, which, for some pathogens, may be essential for the development of an effective prophylactic vaccine.

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.