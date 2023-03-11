Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Natera by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Trading Down 5.9 %

Natera stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

