National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.8 %
NFG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
