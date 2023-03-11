National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

NFG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

