National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.96

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 407759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,836,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $2,123,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.