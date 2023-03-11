Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 2.43 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRP opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $734.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

