Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 2.43 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
Shares of NRP opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $734.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
