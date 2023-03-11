Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $10,383.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00182629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00088674 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00060065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,677,142 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

