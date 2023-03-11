Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,433.05

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $9,433.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00184986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,678,328 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.