NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.72 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00008512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $133.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82025858 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $153,459,748.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

