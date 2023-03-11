NEM Trading Down 20.1% This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, NEM has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $311.55 million and $17.19 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

