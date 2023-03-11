Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 486 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 823.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.07 on Friday, reaching $329.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,576. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day moving average of $336.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

