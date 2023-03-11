Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 7.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 12,186,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,255,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

